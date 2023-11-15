Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.