Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 219,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Nucor by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.