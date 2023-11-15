Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

