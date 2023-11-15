Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

