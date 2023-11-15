Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Southern by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,016,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,671,000 after buying an additional 169,391 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Southern by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 937,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,880,000 after buying an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Southern

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,452,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.