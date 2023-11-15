PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Fernando Musa Buys 25,779 Shares

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) Director Fernando Musa acquired 25,779 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $100,022.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,842.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 459,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.