Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Alicia M. Tranen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 5,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE:PACK opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,082,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 338,369 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 34.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACK shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

