RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Francis Kessler Purchases 1,250 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.06 per share, with a total value of C$75,075.00.

James Francis Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of RB Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.30 per share, with a total value of C$112,600.00.

RB Global Trading Down 0.0 %

RBA opened at C$82.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$68.80 and a 12-month high of C$93.58.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

