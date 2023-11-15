Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Installed Building Products (IBP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/10/2023 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2023 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.
  • 11/9/2023 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/26/2023 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/12/2023 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $166.00 to $140.00.
  • 10/5/2023 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $158.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

