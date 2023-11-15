Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.10 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

