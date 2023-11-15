Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Peter Derycz Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,303,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,773.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSSS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 26.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Articles

