Reviewing Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) and VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexi 0 2 1 0 2.33 VMware 0 4 0 0 2.00

VMware has a consensus price target of $160.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Nexi.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexi N/A N/A N/A VMware 10.48% 113.34% 6.27%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VMware $13.35 billion 4.81 $1.31 billion $3.31 44.89

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Nexi.

46.7% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services. It also provides a range of issuing services, such as issue, supply, and management of private and corporate payment cards; installation and management of ATM's; clearing services; and digital banking services for the management of current accounts and payments. In addition, the company offers software applications for invoice management and storage, prepaid card reloading, bill payments, and postal payments. Nexi S.p.A. has a strategic agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. to acquire the PBZ Card's merchant business in the Croatian market. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Milan, Italy.

VMware, Inc. provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, HCX, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and anywhere workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, Horizon, Mobile Threat Defence, and Digital Employee Experience Management. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service, Tanzu Data Suite, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including VMware Aria Cloud Management, VMware Aria Suite, VMware Aria Universal Suite, and vCloud Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, systems integrators, and contractors. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. VMware, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

