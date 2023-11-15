Reviewing Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) and SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and SunHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -34.79% -14.83% -2.94% SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunnova Energy International and SunHydrogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 6 18 1 2.80 SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus target price of $23.86, indicating a potential upside of 141.74%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than SunHydrogen.

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and SunHydrogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $722.06 million 1.67 -$161.64 million ($2.15) -4.59 SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.57

SunHydrogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunHydrogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunHydrogen beats Sunnova Energy International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Coralville, Iowa.

