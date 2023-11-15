Reza Kasnavi Sells 3,873 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reza Kasnavi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

