Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In other news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,353.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

