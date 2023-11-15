Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Lord sold 7,500 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.21, for a total value of C$316,566.75.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Richard Lord sold 15,300 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.28, for a total value of C$646,861.05.

On Monday, November 6th, Richard Lord sold 100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$4,186.96.

On Friday, November 3rd, Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total value of C$871,619.70.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$108,853.42.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$43.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$35.09 and a 12 month high of C$45.87.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1455375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCH shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

