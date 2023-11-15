RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.85. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 5,915,707 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

RLX Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 8,465,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,545 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $58,540,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its position in RLX Technology by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 13,143,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 8,905,603 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,720,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

