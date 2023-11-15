Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2,701.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,292,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 592.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,472,000 after buying an additional 1,095,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after buying an additional 1,001,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,533,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,041,000 after buying an additional 778,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.