Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 643,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $72,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 62,530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,694,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 726,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,433,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.2% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 58,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

