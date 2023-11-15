Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Acquired by Sacks David O

Sacks David O lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,498 shares during the period. Rumble makes up approximately 45.1% of Sacks David O’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sacks David O owned approximately 0.28% of Rumble worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rumble by 430.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rumble by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 760,223 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Price Performance

Rumble stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

