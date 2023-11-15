Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 0% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00008318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $62.59 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00312907 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

