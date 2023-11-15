SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $349,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $312.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

