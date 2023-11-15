Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,616 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,925,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

