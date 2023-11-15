Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.39

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 51162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
Secom Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79.
About Secom
SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.
