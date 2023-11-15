Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Shell by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.