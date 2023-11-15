Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $353,296,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

