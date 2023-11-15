Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Drops By 13.7%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 2.7 %

BBAI stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at about $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $4,858,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 130.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 423,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.