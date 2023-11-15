Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Drops By 13.7%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,467.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $154,706.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,198,698.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,467.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.90. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

