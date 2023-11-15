Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.20% of Simmons First National worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

