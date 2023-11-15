Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 116,300 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 790,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

