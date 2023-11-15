Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 68,693 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 54,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 250.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 703,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 219,829 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MCR stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

