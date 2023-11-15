Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.56. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $155.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

