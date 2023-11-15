Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $268.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

