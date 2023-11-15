Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of The Carlyle Group worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 6.0 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

View Our Latest Report on CG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.