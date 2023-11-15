Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 154.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $403.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.96. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.