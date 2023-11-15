Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,690.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,655 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

