Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

