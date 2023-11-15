Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $281.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

