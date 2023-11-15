Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

