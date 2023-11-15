Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,197 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

NYSE ARDC opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

