Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

