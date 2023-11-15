Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 381,323 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,323 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BBN opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

