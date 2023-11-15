Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

