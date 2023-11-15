Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,302 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

HYI stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

