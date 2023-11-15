Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

