Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,041,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,694,944. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $455.30 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.50 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.30 and its 200 day moving average is $495.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.14.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

