Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 7,200 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $242.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average is $219.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

