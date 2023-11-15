Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $12.09 Million Position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 249,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 370.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VALT opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $48.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44.

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Company Profile

