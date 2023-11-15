SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.40. The company had a trading volume of 439,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,284. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $356.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

