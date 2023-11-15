SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Lowered by King Wealth

King Wealth lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,004,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.40. 439,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.24 and its 200-day moving average is $340.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

